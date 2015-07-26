Third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrates after the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, near Budapest, Hungary July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Former champions Red Bull were back on the Formula One podium for the first time this season in Hungary on Sunday but Daniel Ricciardo felt he could have won.

The Australian finished third with team mate Daniil Kvyat second -- and becoming the most successful Russian driver with only the country's second podium finish -- but a victory was definitely on the cards.

Ricciardo, last year's winner at the Hungaroring, might have repeated that victory had he not collided with Nico Rosberg's Mercedes in the closing laps as they battled for second place.

The impact punctured Rosberg's rear tyre and forced Ricciardo to pit for a new front wing, allowing Kvyat to get ahead of him.

"I knew we were quick enough to win," said the Australian, who had been on soft tyres while those ahead of him were on slower hards.

"I saw Seb wasn’t getting away, so I thought if I could get Nico I could probably get Seb, so the laps were counting down, I saw a gap and I went for it," he said.

"At that stage the move was clean and then it just looked like Nico cut back on the exit and came across and just...I guess I didn’t have enough room and we touched. It’s disappointing, we both obviously ruined our chances of a win."

The double podium was still a boost for Red Bull, who have been struggling for performance all season, and their first since Singapore last year.

The team have blamed engine partners Renault for much of their woes after their run of four successive constructors' and drivers' titles ended last year when the new V6 turbo hybrid engines were introduced.

"It’s a lot of mixed emotions about many things right now," said Ricciardo. "Firstly, I’m definitely still grateful to be on the podium. It’s been, I guess, a long year, a tough one.

"All of a sudden to find two of our cars on the podium, it’s pretty surreal."

Ricciardo recognised his race could have been over on the opening lap, when he made contact with Valtteri Bottas's Williams into the first corner.

He thought that again when he had a later coming together with world champion Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, a collision that the Briton was blamed for and landed him a drive-through penalty.

"I’m very grateful to be on the podium, it feels like a victory," said Ricciardo.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)