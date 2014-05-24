MONACO Formula One stewards upheld Nico Rosberg's Monaco Grand Prix pole position on Saturday after investigating a qualifying incident that denied Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton the chance to beat him.

They said in a statement, after hearing from the team and examining video footage, that they would be taking no further action against the German because they could find no evidence of any offence being committed.

Rosberg had locked up on the descent to Mirabeau and skidded down the escape road in the final seconds of qualifying, bringing out yellow warning flags that forced championship leader Hamilton to slow just as he was on his last quick lap.

