Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
AUSTIN Texas Sauber have named Caterham's Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson as one of their two drivers for 2015, the team said in a statement on Saturday.
A second driver will be named at a later date, the Swiss outfit added, leaving current drivers Adrian Sutil and Esteban Gutierrez on tenterhooks.
Caterham are not at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin after going into administration.
"Fresh from a very turbulent week, I was suddenly given my best early Christmas present ever," Ericsson said.
"The Sauber F1 Team has put its trust in me for 2015, and it makes me proud, as Sauber is known to be one of the best teams in developing young drivers."
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.