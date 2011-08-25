UEFA to ask for 16 places at expanded 2026 World Cup
BERLIN Europe wants 16 places at the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup finals, Aleksander Ceferin, the president of the continent's soccer organisation UEFA, said on Thursday.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Seven times Formula One champion Michael Schumacher celebrated the 20th anniversary of his grand prix debut at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Thursday.
The following factbox details the 42-year-old German's Formula One records and compares his career longevity to other greats of the sport.
RECORDS
Most wins - 91
Most titles - seven
Most pole positions - 68
Most points - 1,473
Most wins in a single season - 13 (2004)
Most podium finishes - 154
Most consecutive podium finishes - 19 (2001/02)
Most wins at the same grand prix - 8 (France 1994/95/97/98/01/02/04/06)
Most wins from pole position - 40
Most fastest laps - 76
Most hat-tricks (pole, win, fastest lap) - 22
Most successive points finishes - 24
Schumacher made his debut at Spa on August 25, 1991 and is the only driver to have a career spanning 20 years in the sport, although the German did have a break from the sport, missing three consecutive seasons from 2007 until his return in 2010.
Other lengthy Formula One careers (* denotes drivers who also had a break from the sport):
Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) 1993-present
Graham Hill (Britain) 1958-1975
Riccardo Patrese (Italy) 1977-1993
Jack Brabham (Australia) 1955-1970
Nigel Mansell* (Britain) 1980-1995
Niki Lauda* (Austria) 1971-1985
Andrea de Cesaris (Italy) 1980-1994
David Coulthard (Britain) 1994-2008
Alain Prost* (France) 1980-1993
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tom Pilcher)
