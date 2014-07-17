Corinna Schumacher, wife of seven-times former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher, arrives at the CHU hospital emergency unit in Grenoble, French Alps, where her husband is hospitalized January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

HOCKENHEIM Germany Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna has thanked fans of the Formula One great for their support through the dark days of his fight for life after a skiing accident and offered hope for his future recovery.

"The German Grand Prix gives me the perfect opportunity to cordially thank you all for the good wishes and positive energies you keep sending to Michael," she said in a message published in the programme for Sunday's race.

"I have to say your sympathies blew us all away. Good to know that together we made it through the hardest time.

"Now we are facing a phase which will presumably take a long time. We trust that - as for so many years in F1 - time will be Michael's ally in the fight."

Seven times world champion Schumacher, the most successful Formula One driver in the history of the sport, won his home race four times.

The German suffered severe head injuries when he slammed against a rock in a ski accident in the French Alps last December.

The 45-year-old is currently in hospital in Lausanne, near his Swiss home, after spending months in a coma.

