SINGAPORE Michael Schumacher's Singapore Grand Prix came to a premature halt on Sunday when the seven-times Formula One champion crashed heavily on lap 30.

The German's Mercedes shunted the back of Sergio Perez's Sauber between turn seven and eight of the floodlit street circuit, and flipped up at the front before slamming into the barriers.

"I was just about to dive inside...and at the moment I was about to go inside he lifted off the throttle to get prepared for his braking that I didn't anticipate to be so early. So it was a shame," Schumacher told reporters.

The safety car was deployed, with world champion Sebastian Vettel leading for Red Bull, as marshals cleared up debris on the track.

Mexican rookie Perez had been battling Schumacher's team mate Nico Rosberg for seventh place when the pair tangled on the first turn, allowing Schumacher to catch up.

The 42-year-old German was unhurt and swiftly leapt from his car before walking back to the garages.

