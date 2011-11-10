Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher (L) of Germany speaks to the media at the paddock ahead of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammad

ABU DHABI Michael Schumacher denied on Thursday that he was in discussions with Mercedes to extend his contract beyond next season.

"According to some journalists, yes," the seven-times Formula One champion, who made his comeback last season at the age of 41 and after three years out, told reporters at the Abu Dhabi grand prix.

"The reality, no.

"I need a little bit more time to see sort of about myself and how we are heading and some more input to see whether that is what I want or not."

Mercedes announced earlier that Schumacher's team mate Nico Rosberg had agreed a new deal keeping him at the team beyond 2013.

Schumacher said he was happy for Rosberg, considering it the most logical decision and was himself thinking only of this year and next.

"It is clear that it doesn't change at all my own thinking and process of having the way that decides the future," he added.

German media had already reported that Schumacher, who will be racing again for Mercedes next year, had negotiated an extension.

Schumacher, who notched up five successive titles with Ferrari, has not been back on the podium since he retired from Formula One as a Ferrari driver in 2006.

However, the most successful driver the sport has ever witnessed has shaken off the rust and shown notable improvement in form this season although the Mercedes has not been quick enough to challenge Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari for victories.

How good the car turns out to be next year, and how quickly the team can progress to becoming race winners and title contenders, is likely to be a factor in Schumacher's decision.

"In the end yes there will be something, but most important is - do I feel it? Do I want it or not? That is something we will find out in the future. Not right now," Schumacher said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)