SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Brazilian Bruno Senna hoped to see out the Formula One season with Renault Thursday despite being confirmed for just two races while ousted German driver Nick Heidfeld mounts a legal challenge.

The 27-year-old nephew of the late triple champion Ayrton was handed Heidfeld's race seat Wednesday but no details were given about the terms of the deal.

"Right now I am confirmed for this race and the next race (in Italy)," Senna told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix circuit.

"But for some legal issues to be resolved, they can't confirm if I am doing the rest of the year or not.

"The intentions are that I am going to do it but it still can't be confirmed."

Heidfeld also turned up in the Spa paddock wearing his Renault team kit and talking to the media outside the motorhome.

"I have a contract with them as a main driver and that's why I am here," the German told Reuters.

Asked whether he felt he could be back in the cockpit this season, Heidfeld added: "Yes, because we have court proceedings pending.

"I can't tell you a lot. the main hearing will be in about three weeks and we will have a decision then and my position is that I have a valid contract and I want to drive."

He refused to comment when asked when he had been told he would not be driving in Spa, whether it had come as a surprise and if he felt the decision had been more about money that anything else.

BIG CHALLENGE

Senna joined Renault as a test and reserve driver before the start of the year after a rookie season in which he failed to score a point with struggling Hispania (HRT).

Heidfeld was himself a stand-in for Poland's Robert Kubica, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a rally accident before the season started and is still recovering.

Senna's place may be in jeopardy even if Heidfeld loses his legal challenge, with French racer Romain Grosjean also rumoured to be in line for a drive once he wraps up the GP2 support series that he currently leads.

The Brazilian said his first race in a competitive Formula One car would be a big challenge, particularly with more than half of the season completed.

"But I have been participating in all the meetings with the engineers so I have been very much up to date with what's been going on in the team," said Senna, who drove Heidfeld's car in Friday practice in Hungary last month.

"It was very useful for me to get a feel for the car and how it can go, but of course it is going to be a big uphill battle to get up to the level of these guys. They've been racing for 11 races now.

"The fact that it is here in Spa is very special," he added. "It's my favourite circuit and one that historically I have done very well at. So I am really looking forward to it. I hope I can progress fast and do a good job for these guys."

Senna drove a few demonstration laps of the Spa circuit in May, filming it on his mobile phone as he went along and driving one-handed and the wrong way downhill through the feared sweep of Eau Rouge.

"Hopefully, this time will be a bit of a more serious run," he smiled.

