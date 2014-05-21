Statistics for Sunday's Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, race six of the championship:

- - - -

Lap distance: 3.340 km. Total distance: 260.520 km (78 laps)

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

2013 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

2013 winner: Rosberg

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) one minute 14.439 seconds, Ferrari 2004.

Tyres: Soft (yellow), Supersoft (red)

- -

WINS

Mercedes have won all five races so far this season. The last team to start a season with five wins was Ferrari in 2004. That run ended in Monaco, when Italian Jarno Trulli won for Renault.

Williams also won the first five races in 1996 and 1992, with both those runs also ending in Monaco.

The last team to win the first six races of a season was McLaren, who won 11 in a row in 1988.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 26, Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Rosberg has four.

Vettel needs two more race victories to equal the late Ayrton Senna's tally of 41. Only Alain Prost (51) and Michael Schumacher (91) have won more.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 46.

Hamilton's win for Mercedes in Spain was his fourth in a row. No driver has ever won four races in a row without taking the title the same year.

Red Bull have not gone six races without a win since their first victory in China in 2009.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes - with Hamilton (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain) and Rosberg (Bahrain) - have started every race on pole.

The last team to start the first six races of a season on pole was Red Bull in 2011.

Vettel took nine poles last year, and now has 45 for his F1 career, but has not been on pole in 2014.

Hamilton now has 35 poles, more than any other British driver in the history of Formula One.

Ferrari's last pole position was in Germany with Fernando Alonso in 2012.

- -

POINTS

Ferrari have finished a record 72 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after four seasons in F1.

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat is Formula One's youngest point scorer aged 19 years and 324 days.

- -

MONACO

Red Bull have won three of the last four Monaco Grands Prix.

Ferrari have not won in Monaco since 2001, with Schumacher. They have, however, set the fastest lap in five of the last 10 races.

The driver on pole has won nine of the last 13 races in Monaco. In 1996, Frenchman Olivier Panis won from 14th on the starting grid - the lowest winning start position to date.

Since 1950, only 10 times has the race been won by a driver starting lower than third.

Six former Monaco winners will be on Sunday's grid: Rosberg (2013), Vettel (2011), Button (2009), Hamilton (2008), Alonso (2006 and 2007), Raikkonen (2005).

If Alonso wins on Sunday, he will become the first driver to win Monaco for three different teams. His previous ones were with Renault and McLaren.

- -

MILESTONE

This year marks the 30th anniversary of McLaren's first Monaco win, with Alain Prost finishing ahead of Ayrton Senna's Toleman in a rain-shortened race with half points awarded.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)