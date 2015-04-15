Formula One statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit:

Lap distance: 5.412 km. Total distance: 308.238km (57 laps)

Race lap record: Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) 1:31.447 (McLaren 2005)

2014 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:33.185

2014 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Start time: 1500 GMT (1800 local)

Tyres: Medium (white), Soft (yellow)

WINS

World champion Lewis Hamilton now has 35 career wins after his victory for Mercedes in China last Sunday.

Four times champion Sebastian Vettel has 40, Fernando Alonso 32, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15.

One more win for Vettel would put him level with the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna in third place in the all-time lists.

Ferrari have won 222 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 31.

McLaren have not won for 41 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012. They went 48 races without a win from 1993-97.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole for the last 14 races. The record for successive poles is 24 (Williams 1992/93).

Hamilton has started every race this season on pole. He has never been on pole for four successive races.

Rosberg took 11 poles last year.

Mercedes and Williams were the only teams to start on pole last year.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

PODIUMS

Only three drivers have appeared on the podium this season -- Hamilton, Rosberg and Vettel. It is the first time the same drivers have filled the top three places in the first three races.

POINTS

McLaren have gone three races without scoring a point. The last time they went four successive races without a point was 2009.

BAHRAIN

This year's race is the 11th edition. The grand prix was first held in 2004 and not held in 2011 due to civil unrest. It switched to a floodlit race last year.

Fernando Alonso has won three times in Bahrain, more than any other driver, but even scoring a point with McLaren on Sunday looks unlikely.

Brazilian Felipe Massa and Vettel have both won twice.

The driver on pole in Bahrain has been the winner in four of the 10 races to date. It has never been won by anyone starting below the front two rows.

Nine out of 10 winners have been from the team that ended up winning the constructors' title. The exception was Alonso for Ferrari in 2010.

Rosberg made his F1 debut in Bahrain in 2006.

MILESTONE

Hamilton took pole, fastest lap and the win in China -- the seventh time in his F1 career he has done that, which equals Senna's tally. Only five drivers have had more such hat-tricks.

Hamilton has also been on the podium for 10 races in a row, the longest such run he has had. In his 2007 debut season he chalked up nine successive podium finishes.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)