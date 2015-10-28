MEXICO CITY Formula One statistics for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.304km. Total distance: 305.354km (71 laps).

The circuit had been changed considerably since the last Mexican Grand Prix in 1992.

Start time: 1900 GMT (1300 local)

Tyres: Medium (white), Soft (yellow)

- -

TITLES

Mercedes have retained both their titles, with the constructors' crown secured in Russia and Lewis Hamilton taking his third championship in Texas last Sunday.

He became the first British driver to win two titles in a row, and is only the second Briton to become a triple champion after Jackie Stewart.

Hamilton is the 10th driver to have won three or more titles.

- -

WINS

Mercedes have had nine one-twos this season and won 13 of the 16 races.

Hamilton (10) is the first driver to win 10 or more races in successive seasons. He won 11 last year.

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel has won three races for Ferrari this season. That is the same number that Michael Schumacher won in his first season at Ferrari in 1996.

Hamilton has 43 career wins, putting him third in the all-time lists and pushing Vettel down to fourth with 42. Schumacher holds the record of 91, with Alain Prost on 51. Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Kimi Raikkonen 20, Jenson Button 15 and Nico Rosberg 11.

Ferrari have won 224 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 42.

McLaren have not won for 54 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012 and surpasses the team's previous worst barren run of 53 races without a win between the 1977 Japanese Grand Prix and 1981 British GP.

- -

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has been on pole in 11 of 16 races this season, Rosberg four. The Briton has 49 career poles, Rosberg 19. Vettel has 46 career poles.

Only two drivers in F1 history have had 50 poles or more: Schumacher (68) and Senna (65).

Rosberg has been on pole in the last three races, without winning any of them.

- -

PODIUM

Ten drivers from six teams have been on the podium in 2015: Hamilton, Rosberg (Mercedes), Vettel, Raikkonen (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas, Felipe Massa (Williams), Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull), Romain Grosjean (Lotus) and Sergio Perez (Force India).

Hamilton, Rosberg and Vettel have shared the podium in eight races.

Rosberg has been second on seven occasions this season.

Vettel has had 12 podium finishes so far this year, more than in his title-winning 2010 and 2013 seasons.

- -

MEXICO

Sergio Perez will be only the third Mexican driver to start a Mexican Grand Prix. The other two were Pedro Rodriguez (1963-1970) and Moises Solana (1963-68).

There was no Mexican Grand Prix when Hector Rebaque was racing in 1977-81 or when Esteban Gutierrez competed in 2013-14. Rodriguez's brother Ricardo was killed on the first day of practice for the non-championship Mexican Grand Prix in 1962.

This will be the 16th time Mexico has held a championship grand prix.

The last Mexican Grand Prix winner was Britain's Nigel Mansell in 1992. The final corner is now named after him.

Honda's first grand prix win was in Mexico with U.S. driver Richie Ginther in 1965. Michael Schumacher took his first F1 podium at the circuit in 1992.

The circuit is the highest altitude of any on the calendar (2,200 metres above sea level) and the pit straight is one of the longest in Formula One. Cars could exceed speeds of around 330kph.

- -

MILESTONE

Rosberg is now the driver to have had most poles and not won a world championship. He previously shared the record with Frenchman Rene Arnoux, who took his 18 between 1979 and 1983.

