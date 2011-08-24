McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads the pack at the start of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa Francorchamps August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps:

WINS

Ferrari have won 216 races in Formula One, McLaren 173, Williams 113 and champions Red Bull 21.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for victories by a driver, with 91. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has the second most among current drivers (27) and is level with Britain's Jackie Stewart in equal fifth place in the all-time lists.

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton have 16 wins, Williams' Rubens Barrichello and McLaren's Jenson Button have 11 each.

Vettel has won six of the 11 races this season and nine of the last 15. Schumacher holds the record for most wins in a season (13 with Ferrari in 2004).

Only three drivers have won seven races in a season and not gone on to take the title: Schumacher (2006), Kimi Raikkonen (2005) and Alain Prost (1988 and 1984)

MILESTONES

Michael Schumacher celebrates the 20th anniversary of his Formula One debut this weekend.

The 42-year-old seven times world champion's first grand prix was with the Jordan team at Spa on August 25, 1991.

Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber turns 35 on Saturday.

POLE POSITION

Vettel has been on pole in eight of the 11 races this season. Red Bull have been on pole in all of them, with Australian Mark Webber taking the top slot in Spain, Britain and Germany.

The record for poles in a single season by a driver is 14 (Nigel Mansell, 1992)

Vettel has 23 career poles. Schumacher a record 68.

Red Bull have started the last 12 races from pole.

The record for successive poles by a constructor was set by Williams with 24 in 1992/93.

McLaren's last pole position was with Hamilton in Canada in June 2010. Ferrari's last was with Alonso in Singapore last September.

PODIUM

Alonso has finished his last four races on the podium.

BELGIUM

Jerome d'Ambrosio, driving for Virgin Racing, will be the first Belgian to compete at Spa since Philippe Adams with Team Lotus in 1994.

Only seven Belgians have scored points in Formula One. The last to do so was Thierry Boutsen in 1992.

Ferrari have won six times in nine years in Belgium. Until last year, when Hamilton won for McLaren, they had triumphed three years in a row.

Schumacher has won more times at Spa (six) than anyone else.

Ferrari and McLaren have between them won every race at Spa since 1999.

POINTS

Vettel and Webber have finished their last 13 races in the points. Schumacher holds the record of 24 successive scoring finishes.

Team Lotus, Hispania (HRT) and Virgin Racing have yet to score a point in Formula One since their debuts in Bahrain last year.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Robert Woodward)