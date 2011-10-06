McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain attends a news conference at the Suzuka circuit October 6, 2011, ahead of Sunday's Japanese F1 Grand Prix in Suzuka. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix:

-

TITLE

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel needs just one more point to win his second successive title in Japan (race 15 out of 19) and, at 24, become the youngest double world champion.

He would also be only the ninth driver to win back-to-back championships.

-

WINS

Ferrari have won 216 races in Formula One, McLaren 173, Williams 113 and champions Red Bull 24.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for victories by a driver, with 91. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has the second most among current drivers (27) and is level with Britain's Jackie Stewart in equal fifth place in the all-time lists.

Vettel has 19, McLaren's Lewis Hamilton 16, Williams' Rubens Barrichello, McLaren's Jenson Button and Ferrari's Felipe Massa 11 each.

Vettel has won nine of the 14 races this season and 12 of the last 18. Schumacher holds the record for most wins in a season (13 with Ferrari in 2004).

Schumacher (also 11 wins in 2002) is the only driver to have won 10 or more races in a season.

- - - -

POLE POSITION

Vettel has been on pole in 11 of the 14 races this season. Red Bull have been on pole in all of them, with Australian Mark Webber taking the top slot in Spain, Britain and Germany.

The record for poles in a single season by a driver is 14 (Nigel Mansell, 1992). Only three drivers have ever taken more than 11 poles in a season (Mansell, Ayrton Senna with 13 in 1988 and 1989, and Alain Prost with 13 in 1993).

Vettel has 26 career poles, the same number as Finland's retired double champion Mika Hakkinen. Schumacher boasts a record 68.

Vettel is chasing his fifth successive pole. The record of eight in a row was set by Senna in 1988/89.

Red Bull have started the last 15 races from pole.

The record for successive poles by a constructor was set by Williams with 24 in 1992/93.

McLaren's last pole position was with Hamilton in Canada in June 2010. Ferrari's last was with Alonso in Singapore last September.

-

JAPAN

Vettel has won from pole in Japan for the past two years.

Schumacher is the only driver to have won three times in a row at Suzuka (2000-01-02).

McLaren have won eight of the 26 grands prix held in Japan since 1976. Ferrari have won seven.

No Japanese driver has ever won his home race.

Sauber's Kamui Kobayashi is the sole Japanese driver on the current starting grid.

The title was last won in Japan by Schumacher in 2003. Eleven championships have been decided in Japan.

-

POINTS

Vettel has finished his last 16 races in the points. Schumacher holds the record of 24 successive scoring finishes.

Team Lotus, Hispania (HRT) and Virgin Racing have yet to score a point in Formula One since their debuts in Bahrain last year.

