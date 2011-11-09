Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany leads the pack at the start of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit:

TITLE

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, 24, has already won the 2011 title as Formula One's youngest double world champion. He is only the ninth driver to win back-to-back championships.

Red Bull have also won the constructors' title for the second year running.

WINS

Ferrari have won 216 races in Formula One, McLaren 174, Williams 113 and Red Bull 26. One more by Red Bull would equal Benetton's haul of 27.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has the second highest total among current drivers (27) and is level with Britain's Jackie Stewart in fifth place on the all-time list.

Vettel has 21, McLaren's Lewis Hamilton 16 and team mate Jenson Button 12. Williams' Rubens Barrichello and Ferrari's Felipe Massa have 11.

Vettel has won 11 of the 17 races this season and 14 of the last 21. He must win the last two races to equal Schumacher's record for most wins in a season (13 with Ferrari in 2004).

Vettel and Schumacher (also 11 wins in 2002) are the only drivers to have won 10 or more races in a season.

POLE POSITION

Vettel has been on pole in 13 of the 17 races this season. Red Bull have been on pole in 16, with Australian Mark Webber taking the top slot in Spain, Britain and Germany. That is a Formula One record for a team in a single season.

The record for poles in a single season by a driver is 14 (Nigel Mansell, 1992). Vettel is only the fourth driver to have taken 13 poles in a season (Mansell, Ayrton Senna with 13 in 1988 and 1989, and Alain Prost with 13 in 1993).

Vettel has 28 career poles and is sixth on the all-time list. Schumacher boasts a record 68.

Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010.

PODIUM

Vettel has been on the podium in his last seven races.

POINTS

Vettel has finished his last 19 races in the points. Schumacher holds the record of 24 successive scoring finishes.

Team Lotus, Hispania and Virgin Racing have yet to score a point since their debuts in Bahrain last year.

ABU DHABI

Vettel is the only driver to have won in Abu Dhabi, in 2009 and 2010. He and Hamilton are only ones to have started on pole position and the only ones to have qualified on the front row.

PITSTOPS

In 17 races so far this season, Red Bull has recorded the fastest individual pitstop eight times. Mercedes GP have done so seven times, McLaren and Ferrari once each (Source: Mercedes).

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)