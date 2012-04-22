Team by team analysis of Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix in Manama (listed in championship order):

- - - -

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 4)

Vettel's first win of the season, as well as the team's. He started on pole for the first time in 2012 and posted the fastest lap. Thanks to his 22nd career win, the German is now championship leader again. Webber, who had no KERS for the first lap, took his fourth successive fourth place.

-

MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 8, Jenson Button 18)

Hamilton, starting on the front row, had two botched pitstops which cost him a shot at a top-four place. Button retired on the penultimate lap with a differential failure due to a cracked exhaust while chasing Rosberg for fifth.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 2, Romain Grosjean 3)

Raikkonen is back on the F1 podium for the first time since September 2009 and the start of his comeback this year after two years in rallying. Grosjean made his debut on the podium. Raikkonen took advantage of saved sets of new tyres after qualifying 11th. Grosjean started seventh.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 7, Felipe Massa 9)

Massa scored his first points of the year at the fourth attempt. Alonso was summoned to the stewards for an unsafe release and also an incident with Rosberg, who pushed him wide, but no further action was taken.

-

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 5, Michael Schumacher 10)

Rosberg was involved in two separate incidents before the stewards but escaped punishment. Schumacher came from 22nd on the grid after a gearbox penalty, making three stops.

-

SAUBER (Sergio Perez 11, Kamui Kobayashi 13)

Sauber were left empty-handed for the first time this season. Perez started eighth. The two drivers split their strategies but suffered severe tyre degradation.

-

WILLIAMS (Bruno Senna and Pastor Maldonado retired)

Maldonado had a five place penalty for a gearbox change and retired on lap 25 after a problem with the left rear caused him to spin. He retired in the pits. Senna was retired by the team in lap 55 with handling problems.

-

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 6, Nico Hulkenberg 12)

After missing Friday's second practice and then being ignored by the television cameras in qualifying, Force India struck back. Di Resta had saved his tyres on Saturday and matched his best result in F1. Hulkenberg had a clutch problem at the start and the anti-stall kicked in.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 14, Daniel Ricciardo 15)

Slow in qualifying, good in the race. Ricciardo had started sixth, his best grid placing, but made a poor getaway.

-

MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 19, Charles Pic retired)

Pic had a problem with the car's air valve system and retired. Glock's rear tyres degraded quickly.

-

CATERHAM (Vitaly Petrov 16, Heikki Kovalainen 17)

Kovalainen made contact with another car at the start and suffered a rear left puncture, forcing an unscheduled pitstop.

-

HRT (Pedro De la Rosa 20, Narain Karthikeyan 21)

Karthikeyan did four stops, De la Rosa three.

