Team by team analysis of Sunday's Singapore Formula One Grand Prix (listed in current championship order):

- - - -

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 15)

Vettel led from pole to chequered flag, taking his seventh win of the season and third in a row in Singapore. He now has 33 career wins and is 60 points clear of Alonso. He set the fastest lap and was at times lapping more than two seconds faster than the field. Webber retired within sight of the line on the last lap when the engine ran out of water and overheated. He was given a ride back to the pits by Alonso.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 6)

Alonso said second place felt like a victory. He made a great start from seventh on the grid to third and then made the right strategic call when the safety car was deployed, pitting for a set of mediums that he then made last for 36 laps. Massa lost places at the first corner and, after starting sixth, finished sixth.

-

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 4, Lewis Hamilton 5)

A missed opportunity. Rosberg started second and felt he would have ended up on the podium had the team not made strategic mistakes during the safety car period. Rosberg also had rubber debris trapped in his front wing. Both ran a two-stop strategy. The team are now seven points behind Ferrari.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 3, Romain Grosjean retired)

Raikkonen started 13th after suffering back pains in qualifying. The Finn matched Alonso's tyre strategy with a long final stint on new mediums. Grosjean, who was also challenging for the podium, retired on lap 37 with a lack of engine air pressure after a long stop to try and fix the problem.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 7, Sergio Perez 8)

Still no podium for McLaren this season although Button was third until his tyres lost performance in the closing laps and he was overtaken.

-

FORCE INDIA (Adrian Sutil 10, Paul Di Resta retired)

Webber's last lap retirement gifted Sutil the final point. Di Resta might have finished as high as sixth but crashed at turn seven with seven laps to go.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 14, Daniel Ricciardo retired)

Ricciardo's crash into the barriers brought out the safety car. He said he was just pushing too hard. Both drivers made poor starts with Ricciardo losing about five places and Vergne three. Vergne's car then suffered from overheating.

-

SAUBER (Nico Hulkenberg 9, Esteban Gutierrez 12)

Hulkenberg was incensed at having to give back a position to Perez after leaving the track to avoid a collision with the Mexican. His tyres were gone by the end. Gutierrez made his first top 10 start but lost track position when the safety car was deployed and still has no points.

-

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 11, Valtteri Bottas 13)

Bottas had a clutch problem at the start and then debris in his front wing.

-

MARUSSIA (Max Chilton 17, Jules Bianchi 18)

Bianchi passed both the Caterhams on the first lap before Van der Garde passed him. He also made an unscheduled stop to switch steering wheels after struggling to change gear.

-

CATERHAM (Giedo van der Garde 16, Charles Pic 19)

A hard night battling at the back end of the field.

(Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)