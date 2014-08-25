SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS Belgium Team by team analysis of Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 2, Lewis Hamilton retired)

Rosberg and Hamilton touched, with the Briton leading the race. The impact sliced his rear tyre and damaged the car, ultimately forcing the retirement. Rosberg, blamed by the team for a needless incident, stretched his lead to 29 points. The German had started on pole with Hamilton alongside.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 1, Sebastian Vettel 5)

Ricciardo's second win in a row and third of the season and he led much more of the race than his previous successes. Red Bull's second successive Spa victory.

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 4, Fernando Alonso 7)

Raikkonen, a four times winner in Belgium, had his best result of the season and beat Alonso for the first time this year. The Spaniard collected a five second stop/go penalty overstaying on the grid as they struggled to start his car. He also damaged his front wing in a coming together with Vettel in the closing laps.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 3, Felipe Massa 13)

Bottas picked up his fourth podium of the season. Massa's race was compromised by a large amount of debris from Hamilton's tyre that was stuck under his car for 20 laps.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 6, Kevin Magnussen 12)

Magnussen was handed a 20 second penalty and demoted from sixth after the finish for forcing Alonso off the track in the closing laps. He and Button also touched in that battle.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 8, Nico Hulkenberg 10)

Hulkenberg picked up a point thanks to Magnussen's demotion from sixth. Force India have now scored 103 points, the earliest in a season they have reached that tally. Both drivers did two stops.

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 9, Jean-Eric Vergne 11)

Kvyat, who will have a new team mate next season in Dutch teenager Max Verstappen, continued to impress.

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean and Pastor Maldonado retired)

Still no points for Maldonado, who parked up early on with an exhaust problem. Grosjean retired on lap 33 with his car damaged by debris.

MARUSSIA (Max Chilton 16, Jules Bianchi 18)

Bianchi was hit from behind by Grosjean at the start, suffering a right rear puncture. He then switched to a one stop and made a 22-lap first stint but did not reach the finish due to a gearbox failure.

SAUBER (Adrian Sutil 14, Esteban Gutierrez 15)

Still no points for the Swiss team. Sutil did three stops, Gutierrez two.

CATERHAM (Marcus Ericsson 17, Andre Lotterer retired)

Triple Le Mans winner Lotterer retired with a loss of power at turn 17 after two laps of his F1 debut as a replacement for Japan's Kamui Kobayashi. "I didn’t even get the chance to sweat, unfortunately," he said.

