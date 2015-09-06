MONZA, Italy Team by team analysis of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg retired)

Hamilton's seventh win of the season, 40th of his career and third at Monza which also made him the first back-to-back winner there since compatriot Damon Hill in 1993/94. The Briton, in his 50th race for Mercedes, started on pole for the 11th time in 12 races and set the fastest lap, and now has a 53 point lead over Rosberg. The German was third until his car's previously used engine blew with two laps left. Both cars were found to have tyres below the minimum pressure but stewards ruled Mercedes had followed the correct procedures.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen 5)

Raikkonen started on the front row, got bogged down at the start and was last into the first corner. He then staged a strong fight back. Vettel started third, in his first Italian GP for Ferrari, and finished 25 seconds behind Hamilton.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 3, Valtteri Bottas 4)

Massa pipped Bottas to the podium by just 0.3 of a second after both had started on the third row. It was his second successive podium in Monza and second of the season. The points pulled Williams 75 points clear of Red Bull.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 8, Daniil Kvyat 10)

Ricciardo started 19th as a result of grid penalties and took eighth from Ericsson on the last lap. Kvyat started 18th, also because of penalties.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 6, Nico Hulkenberg 7)

A strong race for Force India, with Perez now three points ahead of his team mate. Force India move back up to fifth in the championship.

-

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado and Romain Grosjean retired)

Separate first lap incidents led to a double retirement. Maldonado parked up at the end of the first lap with damaged suspension after a coming together with Hulkenberg. Grosjean retired on the second after contact with Nasr's Sauber.

-

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 11, Max Verstappen 12)

Sainz had a five second penalty early in the race for cutting the first chicane. Verstappen started last after problems in qualifying, when the car shed its engine cover, and also had a drive-through after the start. He made up for it with some fine overtaking moves.

-

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 9, Felipe Nasr 13)

Ericsson scored for the third race in a row. Nasr had a right rear puncture on lap one after his contact with Grosjean.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 14, Fernando Alonso 18)

Button passed five cars at the start and ran as high as ninth but the Honda engine deficit left him vulnerable on the straights. Alonso had electrical problems and had to retire in the closing laps.

-

MARUSSIA (Will Stevens 15, Roberto Merhi 16)

Manor Marussia's eighth two car finish of the season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)