MONZA, Italy Team by team analysis of Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber retired)

Vettel's eighth win of the season, from his 10th pole, left him 112 points clear in the standings. He could win the title in the next race in Singapore. Webber crashed out after colliding with the back of Felipe Massa's Ferrari, wedging the wing under the car. It was his first retirement of the year.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 2, Lewis Hamilton 4)

Button finished runner-up for the third year in a row at Monza. Hamilton was held up behind Schumacher for more than half the race. He still set the fastest lap.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 3, Felipe Massa 6)

Alonso seized the lead with a great move at the start, before Vettel retook it through an even bolder pass with two wheels on the grass. The Spaniard was almost reeled in by Hamilton at the end. Massa was hit by Webber.

MERCEDES GP (Michael Schumacher 5, Nico Rosberg retired)

Schumacher was accused of weaving when holding up Hamilton. His fifth place meant an unprecedented finish of five champions in the top five. Rosberg was taken out in the first chicane carnage caused by HRT's Vitantonio Liuzzi.

RENAULT (Bruno Senna 9, Vitaly Petrov retired)

Senna, 18th after the third lap, scored his first F1 points and the first by a Senna since his late uncle Ayrton in 1993. Petrov's car was harpooned by Liuzzi's out of control HRT at the start.

FORCE INDIA (Paul di Resta 8, Adrian Sutil retired)

Force India leapfrogged ahead of Sauber in the standings. Sutil, who had to go over the gravel to avoid Liuzzi, was sidelined early on by a hydraulic issue that first affected the power steering and then the gears.

SAUBER (Sergio Perez and Kamui Kobayashi retired)

Both drivers retired with gearbox failures, Perez while in seventh place on lap 33 after starting 15th. Kobayashi damaged his front wing and a tyre at the start. He retired on lap 23.

TORO ROSSO (Jaime Alguersuari 7, Sebastien Buemi 10)

Alguersuari's best result of his career so far in the team's home race. Buemi's car took a knock in the first corner accident and he lost out to Senna at the end. The team are now just six points behind Sauber.

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 11, Rubens Barrichello 12)

Barrichello was caught up in the first lap accident, damaging the front wing. He pitted for a new one and fresh tyres during the safety car period. Maldonado made a clean start but lost time during his second stint on softer tyres.

TEAM LOTUS (Heikki Kovalainen 13, Jarno Trulli 14)

Both cars kept out of trouble at the start, but Trulli was later involved in a collision with Massa. He pitted for a new front wing and was switched to a one-stop strategy.

HRT (Daniel Ricciardo and Vitantonio Liuzzi retired)

Ricciardo's car stalled on the grid and was pushed back to the garage. After 18 minutes refilling and bleeding the water system, he rejoined the race. He finished 14 laps behind the winner and was not classified. Liuzzi lost control at the start after getting on the grass and was handed a five-place grid penalty for the next race.

VIRGIN RACING (Timo Glock 15, Jerome d'Ambrosio retired)

D'Ambrosio retired in the pits after one lap due to a gearbox problem that surfaced on the formation lap when he lost second gear.

