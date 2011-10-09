SUZUKA, Japan Team by team analysis of Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 3, Mark Webber 4)

Vettel, starting on pole, clinched his second world title with four races to spare and with what amounted to his second worst result of the season so far. The 24-year-old German, now the sport's youngest ever double champion, lost out to Button and Alonso in the pitstops. Webber started sixth but made contact with Schumacher's Mercedes, damaging the front wing.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 1, Lewis Hamilton 5)

Button's third win of the season and an emotional one for the Briton who has a Japanese girlfriend and regards the country as a home from home. He also set the fastest lap at the end of the race. Hamilton made a good start from third but suffered a slow puncture early on, which led to poor handling and another collision with Ferrari's Massa.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 7)

Alonso lost his status as youngest double champion to Vettel but was happy to have climbed from fifth on the grid to second. He finished just a second behind Button. Massa lost a front wing endplate in the clash with Hamilton.

MERCEDES (Michael Schumacher 6, Nico Rosberg 10)

Schumacher made up two places on his starting position and led for a couple of laps during pitstops. Rosberg started on the back row after an hydraulics problem prevented him taking part in qualifying. Both did three stops.

RENAULT (Vitaly Petrov 9, Bruno Senna 16)

The team returned to the points after drawing a blank in Singapore and pulled further away from Force India. Both did a two stop strategy. Senna said his team mate had squeezed him out slightly at the second corner, suffered noticeable tyre degradation and also had a poor first pitstop.

FORCE INDIA (Adrian Sutil 11, Paul Di Resta 12)

The safety car interlude hurt Sutil's race, with the German pitting just before it was deployed. Di Resta made up four places at the start but also suffered with the safety car.

SAUBER (Sergio Perez 8, Kamui Kobayashi 13)

Perez, suffering from flu, started 17th while Kobayashi made a poor start after collecting Sauber's highest grid position of the season in seventh. The Japanese said the car had gone into anti-stall mode and he lost five places.

TORO ROSSO (Jaime Alguersuari 15, Sebastien Buemi retired)

Buemi was the only retirement of the race, after a good start and running as high as 10th, when the right front wheel was not properly fitted at his first stop and came off as he went into the gravel at turn four.

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 14, Rubens Barrichello 17)

Tyre degradation and the safety car compromised both drivers' races. The former champions are heading for their worst season since 1978 and have scored just one point in their last eight races.

TEAM LOTUS (Heikki Kovalainen 18, Jarno Trulli 19)

Kovalainen was 14th at the start and had one of his best races of the season with no blue flags for the first time. Trulli also had a good afternoon and neither of the Team Lotus drivers was lapped.

HRT (Daniel Ricciardo 22, Vitantonio Liuzzi 23)

Liuzzi was three laps behind the winner, Ricciardo two but both finished without incident.

VIRGIN RACING (Timo Glock 20, Jerome D'Ambrosio 21)

Both cars finished two laps down.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Sonia Oxley)