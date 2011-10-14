Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the second practice session of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

YEONGAM, South Korea A cost-cutting agreement between Formula One teams is at a crossroads because the top teams are starting to feel the effect of having to tighten their belts, Mercedes GP principal Ross Brawn said on Friday.

The Resource Restriction Agreement (RRA) was agreed by all the teams to protect the sport and help smaller outfits to survive at a time of global financial crisis in 2008 and early 2009. It runs out next year.

However, there has been regular speculation that some teams are not abiding by it or are finding ways to disguise their real spending.

"I think it's at a crossroads because it's now starting to bite those three or four teams who have to control their resource to comply," Brawn, whose own team have made some high-profile technical signings recently and also have Michael Schumacher as a driver, said at the Korean Grand Prix.

"I think there's seven or eight teams for whom the RRA means nothing because they're always going to be below the limit.

"Now we're at a stage where the targets that were set are starting to bite into the three or four and this is where it starts to get contentious," he added.

Mercedes and champions Red Bull, on course to win both titles for the second year in a row, have both been the subject of paddock whispers about their spending.

Brawn said the problem with the agreement was that it had not been structured well enough to have adequate checks and reassurances in place.

"(That) leads to the innuendo and accusations that get thrown around," he said.

"We're total supporters of the idea of RRA, but for us it has to be much more robust in how it's controlled, how it's monitored, how it's policed, because it's a performance differentiator.

"You can't deny that a team spending five million more each year will have an advantage over a team that doesn't do that," said Brawn.

The Briton, who won the championship in 2009 with a team bearing his own name before it was taken over by Mercedes, said there had to be complete unity among the teams to end the distrust.

