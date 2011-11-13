ABU DHABI Team by team analysis of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

RED BULL (Mark Webber fourth, Sebastian Vettel retired)

Vettel, on pole, suffered his first retirement in more than a year after a first-lap puncture. That ended a run of 19 races in the points and his hopes of an Abu Dhabi hat-trick and equalling Michael Schumacher's record of 13 wins in a season. Webber was third until he had to pit on the penultimate lap, his fourth place ending the team's run of 19 podiums in a row. Webber did set the fastest lap, however.

-

MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 1, Jenson Button 3)

Hamilton's third win of the season and first since Germany in July, the 17th of his career. Button suffered a KERS malfunction and ran much of the race without it. The podium place ensured he finishes ahead of Hamilton in the championship, the first time the 2008 champion has lost out to a team mate over the course of a season.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 5)

Alonso added to his trophy collection as the first Ferrari driver to finish on the Abu Dhabi podium, the team's 10th of the season. The Spaniard now has a trophy from every circuit on the current calendar. He also cut the gap between him and second placed Button to 10 points. Massa spun on lap 49, ending his fight with Webber and Button.

-

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 6, Michael Schumacher 7)

Both drivers made up a place on their grid positions, battling on the first lap before Rosberg emerged ahead. Schumacher had a slow puncture towards the end but defined his as a "reasonable race".

-

RENAULT (Vitaly Petrov 13, Bruno Senna 16)

Senna had a KERS failure and then a drive-through penalty for ignoring warning flags. Petrov suffered a problem with the moveable rear wing (DRS). He attempted a one stop but had to make two because the hard tyre did not last.

-

FORCE INDIA (Adrian Sutil 8, Paul di Resta 9)

A double points finish allowed Force India to pull 15 points clear of Sauber. Di Resta did a one stop race, although it turned out to be not the best strategy.

-

SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 10, Sergio Perez 11)

Kobayashi started 16th for a precious point that allowed Sauber to pull clear of Toro Rosso. Perez hit Sutil's car on the first lap into turn seven, breaking his own front wing.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jaime Alguersuari 15, Sebastien Buemi retired)

Alguersuari lost time at a pitstop and was also handed a 20- second penalty after the finish for ignoring blue warning flags. Buemi retired with an hydraulics problem after passing Di Resta and running as high as seventh.

-

WILLIAMS (Rubens Barrichello 12, Pastor Maldonado 14)

Yet another blank for Williams after the new low of starting with both cars on the back row of the grid. Barrichello, who had an engine change post-qualifying, made up 12 places. Maldonado had a drive-through penalty for ignoring blue warning flags and a 30-second end of race penalty for the same offence.

-

TEAM LOTUS (Heikki Kovalainen 17, Jarno Trulli 18)

A straightforward race for Kovalainen, Trulli lost places at the start with a slipping clutch.

-

HRT (Vitantonio Liuzzi 20, Daniel Ricciardo retired)

Ricciardo retired three laps from the end with a broken alternator.

-

VIRGIN RACING (Timo Glock 19, Jerome d'Ambrosio retired)

D'Ambrosio retired on lap 18 with a front brake problem.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)