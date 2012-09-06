McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain celebrates after winning the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa Francorchamps September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain addresses a media conference ahead of the weekend's Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MONZA, Italy Lewis Hamilton felt no need to seek out Jenson Button to apologise for his Belgian GP Twitter gaffe on Thursday and said he had learned from the experience, would not be repeating the error and had moved on.

The 2008 Formula One world champion caused a furore in Spa last weekend when he tweeted confidential qualifying data to nearly a million followers - including members of rival teams grateful for the information.

He subsequently deleted the Tweet at McLaren's request.

Button, the 2009 champion whose car's performance was also highlighted on the telemetry, won the race at Spa but said afterwards that he was 'disappointed' with his team mate.

"I haven't spoken to him, don't plan to, moved on from it," said Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix. "Obviously it wasn't the best thing to do and it won't happen again, so move forward and focus on this race.

Button, speaking to reporters separately, made clear he had also moved on.

"I thought it was important to say how I felt. It's very easy to not say anything," he explained. "It's also better because when you say something you can clear it up quicker.

"It's a pity I didn't get to see Lewis after the race. We had a picture together, and that was it. I didn't see him after that."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)