Zidane warns Real to be wary of 'game of the year' for opponents
Real Madrid's players need to be prepared for rival teams raising their game when they meet the La Liga leaders, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
GREATER NOIDA, India Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel looked good for pole position at the Indian Grand Prix on Saturday after completing a practice hat-trick.
The 25-year-old German, six points clear of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso with four races remaining, lapped the Buddh International Circuit in one minute 25.842 seconds, just under two tenths of a second ahead of McLaren's Jenson Button.
Vettel, winner at the Buddh circuit last year, also dominated Friday's first two practice sessions.
Alonso could only manage the seventh fastest lap, with a time almost seven tenths of a second slower than his title rival.
Vettel's team mate Mark Webber finished the session third with a lap less than a tenth off Button's and could help Red Bull claim their third consecutive front-row lockout later on Saturday.
Button's team mate Lewis Hamilton and Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen rounded out the top five on a sunny but hazy day on the outskirts of India's capital New Delhi.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by John O'Brien)
Real Madrid's players need to be prepared for rival teams raising their game when they meet the La Liga leaders, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
PUNE, India Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe picked up 12 wickets to guide Australia to a first win in India since 2004, the 333-run thrashing in the opening test also bringing the home side's 19-match unbeaten streak to a juddering halt on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG Darren Fichardt and Paul Waring were tied at the top of the leaderboard at the Joburg Open as a thunderstorm wiped out most of Saturday’s play and reduced the European Tour event to 54 holes.