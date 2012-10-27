Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

GREATER NOIDA, India Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel looked good for pole position at the Indian Grand Prix on Saturday after completing a practice hat-trick.

The 25-year-old German, six points clear of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso with four races remaining, lapped the Buddh International Circuit in one minute 25.842 seconds, just under two tenths of a second ahead of McLaren's Jenson Button.

Vettel, winner at the Buddh circuit last year, also dominated Friday's first two practice sessions.

Alonso could only manage the seventh fastest lap, with a time almost seven tenths of a second slower than his title rival.

Vettel's team mate Mark Webber finished the session third with a lap less than a tenth off Button's and could help Red Bull claim their third consecutive front-row lockout later on Saturday.

Button's team mate Lewis Hamilton and Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen rounded out the top five on a sunny but hazy day on the outskirts of India's capital New Delhi.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by John O'Brien)