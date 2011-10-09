SUZUKA, Japan Sebastian Vettel made his point 15 times over at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday as he celebrated becoming Formula One's youngest double world champion.

The 24-year-old Red Bull driver, who had needed just one point to become only the ninth driver to win back-to-back titles but ended up with 14 more than required, has never played a numbers game however.

Starting on pole position for the 12th time in 15 races this season, Vettel set his sights on nothing short of victory and only towards the end did he bow to his team's demands and settle for third place, two seconds behind McLaren's winner Jenson Button.

"At the end of the race his pace was very good and we were trying to contain his enthusiasm, reminding him that he'd already got 14 points more than he needed," said team boss Christian Horner.

Vettel had vowed to win his second title in style and the German delivered on his promise, albeit in very different style to the first.

In Abu Dhabi last November he had won against the odds with a victory in the final race after not having led the championship at any stage until the very end.

This year, the champion has led from the start with nine wins and 14 podium finishes. Though Sunday's result at Suzuka was his second worst finish of the season, there was never any doubt about the title outcome.

"To win the championship here is pretty special and a bit funny at the same time, because it's as confusing as the first one," Vettel, who lost out to Button and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso in the pitstops but hunted them down in the closing laps, told reporters.

"I think it will surely take a little bit of time (to sink in) but the season has been fantastic.

"I think with a less dominant car than last year we were able to do a very, very good job. We are very strong as a team. Every time it mattered we made very few mistakes...we were there, we were performing."

FUNNY THING

Vettel's first win triggered an all-night party in Abu Dhabi, and a lot of hangovers, but there are four more races to go this time with the next one looming in South Korea next weekend.

"The funny thing this year is that next week there is the next race," he said.

"Last year, after the chequered flag, it was all over. There was a long period of time when you weren't in the car again. So it's a bit different this year and it makes it even more special in a way."

Button, who won the 2009 title with a race to spare, advised Vettel to take some private time to let what he had achieved sink in.

"I remember when I won the world championship, immediately it was a strange feeling," said the Briton, who left the post-title celebrations in Brazil that year to go back to his hotel bedroom and savour the moment in solitude.

"It was like: 'What am I supposed to feel right now?' And it takes a little bit of time. It normally comes when you're on your own and you can really think about what you've achieved.

"I'm sure Seb's going to look forward to that tonight or about five or six in the morning," added the McLaren driver with a smile.

Vettel, for once, was in less of a hurry. "Oh, no," he grinned, as his team laid the groundwork for a party night by donning T-shirts celebrating his title. "Afternoon."

