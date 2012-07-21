HOCKENHEIM, Germany Spanish test driver Maria De Villota, seriously injured in a crash at the start of July, has made "significant progress" in her recovery and returned to Spain, the Marussia Formula One team Saturday.

De Villota suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in the accident at Duxford airfield in eastern England on July 3 and lost her right eye after undergoing emergency surgery.

"Maria left Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on July 20 and returned directly to Spain," said the team in a statement.

"Over the course of the past two weeks, Maria has made significant progress. More comfortable and familiar surroundings, plus the support of her wider family and friends, will undoubtedly provide a more conducive environment in which Maria can commence the next phase of her recovery.

"The Marussia F1 Team have remained in close contact with the medical team at Addenbrooke's Hospital ... and would like to express their gratitude for the remarkable care and attention that she has received there.

"The management team will continue to liaise closely with Maria and her family and provide any assistance possible during the coming months."

The 32-year-old had just completed a straight-line aerodynamic test and was returning to mechanics when her car accelerated abruptly and slammed into a team truck at helmet level.

Marussia said on Monday that an internal investigation had found that the car was not to blame.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Alastair Himmer)