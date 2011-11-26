SAO PAULO Yorkshire is no longer Virgin territory for John Booth.

The Virgin Racing Formula One team boss, a former butcher born and bred in Rotherham, will fly home from Sunday's season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix to a new base in the central English town of Banbury that will for the first time house his entire operation under one roof.

Next year, the outfit that made its debut in 2010 from a headquarters in the small South Yorkshire colliery town of Dinnington, will be known as Marussia F1 after the Russian sportscar maker that is now the major stakeholder.

The Cosworth-powered team, yet to score a point in 37 Formula One races, face a fresh start.

"It is a wrench and the worst part for me is that I feel I've let people down a little bit," Booth, a former single-seater racer and highly successful F3 team owner, told Reuters at Interlagos when asked about the move south.

"We got such a warm welcome from South Yorkshire when we put the factory there, the local support was just unbelievable.

"In a way I feel I am letting them down but these things happen. It's the right thing for the company, right thing for the team.

"The map we tried to lay out didn't work for us...but it is the right move. Communication is so much easier. I spend most of my time in Banbury now," said Booth.

"The commercial team moved in from London in September, the design and R+D were already there and then the race team moves in on Jan 1 but most of the guys are on holiday now for a few weeks."

SYMONDS ADVICE

Virgin split with Wirth Racing Technologies, their original design partners, in June and acquired the new factory -- a short drive from the British Grand Prix circuit at Silverstone -- as part of the separation.

Wirth had designed the original Virgin car entirely by computer, without the use of a wind tunnel, as part of a radical break from F1 convention that was also dictated by the team's restricted budget.

The injection of cash from Marussia, and arrival of former Renault technical director Pat Symonds as 'adviser' in the design office has changed the landscape.

Symonds is serving a ban from active involvement in the Formula One paddock until the end of 2012 due to his role in a race-fixing scandal when Renault were found to have ordered Brazilian Nelson Piquet junior to crash deliberately in the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

"It's great to just pop in and see Pat. Instead of sending an email and waiting for a reply I can walk around the corner and have a five minute conversation and get information that would take 20 emails," said Booth.

"We can't call him technical director so he is a technical advisor. But he works seven days a week there, he's absolutely flat out." he added.

"Having Pat there has enabled us to attract the right design team. Pat's building a design team that none of us could have put together, that's for sure."

Virgin are also seeing the benefit of a long-term technical partnership with McLaren, announced in July, which gives them access to the top team's wind tunnel, test rigs and simulators.

"Realistically we became a new team in June," said Booth.

"We are building a really nice little car actually, and I think it will be a step forward when we start testing in February. But it's only really when the wind tunnel programme starts having an effect on the direction we are going (that improvements will be seen).

"I think through the year we will see some big steps forward. But I wouldn't imagine the first car to be a massive step forward," he added.

Boooth said the wind tunnel programme had started last week, using this year's car for validation purposes, with the new car programme due soon.

"To get a new car to the first test in Jerez, so many things had to be signed off a month ago," he said. "The influence of the wind tunnel programme won't kick in I would imagine until we come back to Europe next year."

Germany's Timo Glock will be one of the drivers for 2012 with the other to be announced "quite soon," Booth said.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)