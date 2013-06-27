Factbox on Australian driver Mark Webber, 36, who announced on Thursday that he will leave Formula One at the end of the season:

* RACING START:

- Webber was born in Queanbeyan, New South Wales, where his father was a motorcycle dealer, in August 1976.

- He first made headlines at the 1999 Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race when he had two high-speed accidents in his Mercedes, the car flipping spectacularly in the air during pre-race practice.

- Following support from Australian rugby player David Campese he was able to keep racing.

* FORMULA ONE:

- Webber became a test driver for Arrows and Benetton and made his Formula One debut with Minardi at the 2002 Australian Grand Prix and finished a stunning fifth, the team's first points in three years. That remained his best result until 2005.

- He moved to Jaguar, Red Bull's predecessors, in 2003 and stayed there for two seasons before joining Williams. His best result there was a third place at the 2005 Monaco Grand Prix.

* RED BULL:

- Webber joined Red Bull in 2007. He followed it up with his first win in 130 starts at the German Grand Prix in July 2009, setting a record for the most races between a driver's debut and first victory. Webber was the first Australian to win in Formula One since Alan Jones in 1981.

- The Australian, who has never won his home race, came close to taking the championship in 2010 but lost out to German team mate Sebastian Vettel.

- In 2012 Webber ended speculation about a move to Ferrari and signed an extension to his Red Bull contract. Webber has taken all of his nine race wins with Red Bull.

TENSIONS RISE:

- Earlier this year Red Bull dismissed reports that Webber would leave F1. However at the Malaysian grand prix in March, world champion Vettel overtook Webber, despite being instructed not to by the team because of the need to look after the tyres and save fuel. Webber the oldest driver in Formula One, had turned his engine down in response to the orders from the pitwall and was furious with Vettel for putting himself above the team.

AWAY FROM RACING:

- In November 2008 he broke his right leg in a road accident while riding a mountain bike in Tasmania. He still has a pin in the leg.

- Webber is a keen sportsman away from the track. He has won the annual F1 Pro-Am tennis tournament in Barcelona three times and has set up the 'Mark Webber Pure Tasmania Challenge' trek across Tasmania to raise funds for cancer charities.

Sources: Reuters/www.redbull.com

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin and David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Clare Fallon)