Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
BUDAPEST Red Bull's Mark Webber, far from satisfied with his car on Friday, was fastest in the final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix with a much-improved performance on Saturday.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, fastest in both of Friday's sessions, was second while Webber's Red Bull team mate Sebastian Vettel was third.
Australian Webber, second in the Formula One championship behind Spain's Fernando Alonso, had said on Friday that Red Bull had "work to do" after two lacklustre sessions.
However, there seemed to be no problems as he produced a fastest time of one minute 21.550 seconds in hot, sunny conditions at the Hungaroring.
Qualifying for Sunday's race starts at 1200 GMT.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.