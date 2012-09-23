Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (L) arrives at the paddock before the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Red Bull's Mark Webber was relegated to 11th place in the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday after Formula One stewards handed the Australian a retroactive drive-through penalty for leaving the track.

Webber finished 10th but video evidence showed he had gained an advantage late in the race for leaving the track, leading to a 20-second time penalty as the race had finished when his transgression was spotted.

Sauber's Sergio Perez originally finished 11th but leapfrogged Webber in the standings to pick up one point.

Following the deduction, the Australian remains in fifth place in the drivers' championship on 132 points with six rounds remaining, 62 behind leader Fernando Alonso. Perez stays in ninth place on 66.

Webber's Red Bull team mate Sebastian Vettel won the race around the floodlit Marina Bay Street Circuit to close within 29 points of Alonso.

(Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Ed Osmond)