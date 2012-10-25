Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks to a team member as he walks in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

GREATER NOIDA, India Mark Webber ruled out gifting an Indian Grand Prix victory to championship-leading Red Bull team mate Sebastian Vettel on Thursday.

Vettel, chasing his third Formula One title in a row, is only six points ahead of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso with four races remaining while Australian Webber is 63 adrift of the German.

Despite the gap, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has ruled out imposing so-called 'team orders' - which were once banned but are now legal - until Webber is mathematically out of the running.

Asked by reporters whether he would be allowed to win if Vettel were right behind him at the finish, Webber did not hesitate.

"I will win. That's it," he said, deadpan.

Questioned again as to whether that meant 'win and face the consequences' or 'win with the team's backing', Webber continued:

"This weekend if I have a chance to win the grand prix I will go for it. Mathematically I have a chance (of the title), so if I'm in the lead this weekend, I'm not pulling over for anyone."

Webber has won twice so far this season and was on pole position at the South Korean Grand Prix, the round before India, with Vettel alongside.

They finished one-two, the first such domination by any team this season, but with Vettel winning after seizing the lead at the start.

Vettel has the momentum however and is the bookmakers' favourite for his fourth victory in a row. The 25-year-old also won last year's inaugural Indian Grand Prix.

Asked at a separate press briefing about possible team orders, Vettel felt it all depended on how Sunday's race developed.

"First we see to have a good start and then we'll cross that bridge when we get to it," he said.

"Obviously it wasn't an issue in the last race. I had a very good start and both of us had a very good race. But I don't like talking about these things because there are probably a million different scenarios.

"Ultimately I think it will always be different to what you think. I want to stay focused on what really matters and there's a lot to be done before that comes into play," added Vettel.

(Editing by Alison Wildey)