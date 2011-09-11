Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia takes a curve during the third free practice session of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza circuit September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil (R) steers his car to return to the race direction after a light collision with Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (not pictured) left him facing backwards during the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (bottom) takes a curve as Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia crashes with Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil during the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MONZA, Italy Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber, closest rival of team mate and Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel, crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Reigning champion Vettel, who had a 92 point lead with seven races remaining before the start at Monza, was leading the race after eight of the 53 laps and on course to extend his lead considerably.

Webber, who has yet to win a race this season, and Ferrari's Felipe Massa had collided on lap five with the Australian losing his car's front wing.

The Red Bull then careered across the gravel trap and into the tyre wall at Parabolica before he could get back to the garage for a new wing.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)