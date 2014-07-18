Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
HOCKENHEIM Germany The Williams Formula One team had to evacuate their German Grand Prix hotel in the early hours of Friday morning after a fire broke out, a team spokeswoman said.
Four members of the team were taken to hospital for precautionary checks for smoke inhalation, after the fire was detected at around 3 a.m. (0100 GMT), but all were discharged and at the track in time for first practice on Friday.
Drivers Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas, senior team management including founder Frank Williams and marketing personnel were staying elsewhere and were not affected by the incident.
Williams were badly affected by a fire at the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix that broke out in their garage after they had won that race with Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado.
Sixteen people required medical attention after that blaze at the Circuit de Catalunya with personnel from other teams helping extinguish the flames.
LONDON Jermain Defoe has indicated he will leave struggling Sunderland if they are relegated because he needs to stay in the Premier League to keep alive his hopes of going to next year's World Cup finals with England.
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.