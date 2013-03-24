Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

SEPANG, Malaysia Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel led a Red Bull one-two when he won the Malaysian Grand Prix ahead of team mate Mark Webber on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton finished third for Mercedes, with team mate Nico Rosberg crossing the line marginally behind in fourth. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso crashed out on the second lap.

