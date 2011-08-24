Kimi Raikkonen of Finland waits near his car before the NASCAR Nationwide Series Top Gear 300 race in Concord, North Carolina May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

LONDON Former Formula One world champion Kimi Raikkonen moved a step closer to racing at Le Mans next year with a test Wednesday of Peugeot's 908 sportscar at Spain's Aragon circuit.

Peugeot said the Finn, F1 champion in 2007 with Ferrari and now racing a Citroen in the world rally championship, had completed 35 laps.

He was joined at the circuit by regular Le Mans drivers Franck Montagny, Stephane Sarrazin, Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Wurz.

"Kimi arrived yesterday evening in order to meet up with the team, prepare his seat and set up his driving position. He adapted very quickly to the car and gave us a valuable technical feedback," said team manager Pascal Dimitri.

"It is always interesting to get inputs from drivers such as Kimi."

Raikkonen, 31, has also tested and competed in the U.S. based NASCAR series this year as he evaluates his options for the future.

"I enjoyed this test with Peugeot. The 908 is a really fun car to drive," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)