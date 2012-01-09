Kimi Raikkonen of Finland waits near his car before the NASCAR Nationwide Series Top Gear 300 race in Concord, North Carolina May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

LONDON Kimi Raikkonen will prepare for his Formula One comeback with some laps in a two-year-old Renault race car in Spain this month before official testing starts in February, the Finn's Lotus team said Monday.

"We can now confirm that Kimi Raikkonen will be completing some mileage in the team's R30 car at Valencia on 23rd/24th January," Lotus, formerly Renault, said on their Twitter feed.

Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion with Ferrari, has not driven an F1 car since he left the sport for the world rally championship after the 2009 season-ender in Abu Dhabi.

The first pre-season test of the year will start at the Jerez circuit, in southern Spain, on February 7 when Lotus will have their new car on track.

Under cost-saving regulations that limit testing, Raikkonen will not be able to drive the latest equipment until Jerez and nor will he be able to use the Pirelli tyres that were introduced last year.

The 32-year-old had a seat fitting at the team factory in England last week.

