LONDON Brazilian Bruno Senna will race for Renault for the rest of the Formula One season after the team announced a settlement with Nick Heidfeld that ended the ousted driver's legal action against them.

"Bruno Senna has been named as a race driver alongside Vitaly Petrov for the remainder of the 2011 Formula One season," Renault said Friday.

The news came after a separate statement announcing an 'amicable' settlement with Heidfeld to call off a High Court hearing on September 19.

The pending legal action had prevented the team from confirming Senna beyond next week's Italian Grand Prix.

"This announcement enables both parties to bring the matter to a close and concentrate on their respective sporting challenges in the future," the team said of the Heidfeld agreement.

Senna, nephew of the late triple champion Ayrton, replaced the German at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix and can now look forward to the remaining seven races with the season ending in his native Sao Paulo on November 27.

The Brazilian, who has yet to score a point in F1 after a debut season with struggling HRT, qualified seventh at Spa but finished 13th after causing a collision at the first corner.

Heidfeld's acceptance of a settlement had looked inevitable and his Formula One career could now be over, despite his reputation for comebacks, with few vacancies available for 2012.

CAREER LIFELINE

The 34-year-old, famed as the sport's 'Mr Second Place' thanks to his record of eight second places without ever winning in 183 starts, had been out of a job already at the end of last season.

However he was thrown a career lifeline when Renault's leading driver Robert Kubica suffered severe injuries in a rally crash before the season started. The Pole has yet to return to the racetrack.

Despite a promising start, with third place in Malaysia, Heidfeld's form tailed off and team boss Eric Boullier said last week that his performance and speed had not been up to expectations.

"Our separation process was already a painful one, and neither of us wanted to go through another legal hearing," Boullier said Friday.

"We're very grateful to Nick for the highly valuable contribution he's made to the team.

"We certainly had good times together, in particular remembering our podium finish in Malaysia.

"He is a very strong and determined racer and we wish him every success in the future."

Heidfeld, who has been linked to a move to the DTM German Touring car championship with his former F1 employers BMW, said he was disappointed but wanted to concentrate on the future.

"We have taken the right decision by choosing to end our collaboration today," he said. "One thing is for sure -- I'll be back racing at the highest level soon."

