Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg escaped unhurt after a high speed blow-out during tyre testing in Bahrain on Thursday.

"Just spun at full speed 320km/h on Bahrain straight cause my tyre blew up without warning," the German said in a tweet that was later deleted.

"Thanks to that need to get some toilet paper now.."

A number of teams are taking part in a three day test with tyre supplier Pirelli, following changes to sporting regulations on safety grounds.

While regular testing is banned until next year under current rules, Pirelli had called for a dispensation so they could collect more data about next year's tyres with representative machinery.

The Italian company is keen to avoid any repeat of this year's spectacular British Grand Prix blowouts that threw the sport into crisis and forced Pirelli to revise their tyre construction.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Justin Palmer)