MOSCOW Russia has missed the deadline to submit its application to hold a Formula One Grand Prix next year but still hopes to convince the sport's governing body that it can host the race.

The Russian Automobile Federation (RAF) said on Thursday it had missed the July 31 deadline because of a financial dispute with the race organisers in the Black Sea city of Sochi, which is also staging the Winter Olympics in February.

It said its only option now was to prove to the International Automobile Federation (FIA) that there was a "force majeure" reason for its failure to file on time.

"The RAF says it is ready to include the Russian Grand Prix on the FIA calendar under force-majeure conditions," it said in a statement.

If the problems are resolved, the race is expected to go ahead in October 2014. Preparations for the race had earlier been disrupted by concerns that the circuit would not be completed on time.

