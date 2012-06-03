Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
LONDON Roy Salvadori, a former Formula One driver who also won the 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race for Aston Martin with American sportscar designer Carroll Shelby, has died at the age of 90.
The British Racing Drivers' Club said the Briton, a contemporary of Stirling Moss and Britain's first world champion Mike Hawthorn in grand prix racing in the 1950s, died on Sunday morning.
His best season in Formula One was with Cooper in 1958, when he finished fourth overall behind compatriots Hawthorn, Moss and Tony Brooks, and took a second place in the German Grand Prix and third in Britain.
His death and that of Shelby, designer of the Shelby Cobra and other sports cars, came just 23 days apart.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman.)
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.