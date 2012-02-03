SILVERSTONE, England The Sauber Formula One team announced a technical reorganisation on Friday after technical director James Key handed in his notice and said he was returning to Britain.

Swiss-based Sauber said in a statement that the future design and development of the car would be led by the current department heads for aerodynamics, design, performance and operations.

Key said he had enjoyed the past two years at Hinwil, with Sauber undergoing a transformation from the BMW-owned outfit back to a much smaller, privately-owned entity.

"I think the team is now well set for the future and I wish it the very best," he said. "I have been offered a new role back in the UK which I decided to accept."

The team's drivers are Mexican Sergio Perez and Japan's Kamui Kobayashi.

Sauber are due to present their 2012 car at the Jerez circuit in Spain on Monday before the first pre-season test starts on Tuesday.

