A snowboarder makes his way on the 'Biche' slope, next to the off-piste area with rocks (C) where seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher is supposed to have been injured in a skiing accident in the ski resort of Meribel, French Alps, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A general view shows the slopes 'Chamois' (R) and 'Biche' (L), and a off-piste area with rocks (C) where seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher is supposed to have been injured in a skiing accident in the ski resort of Meribel, French Alps, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

PARIS The French mountain slope on which former Formula One champion Michael Schumacher had a skiing accident had been prepared according to national standards, the local prosecutor told a news conference on Wednesday.

"There are French standards setting rules on safety, signalling, demarcation ... The checks we have made show these standards had been respected," prosecutor Patrick Quincy said, presenting results of a police investigation into a December 29 fall that left Schumacher with serious brain damage.

