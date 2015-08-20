Singapore Airlines has extended its title sponsorship of the country's Formula One grand prix for two more years to 2017, the company announced on Thursday.

The airline, which is also one of the sport's global partners, has been title sponsor of the floodlit night race since 2014.

Next year's Singapore Grand Prix is scheduled to be back-to-back with neighbouring Malaysia for the first time, with both races held in September according to a provisional calendar issued in July.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)