People stand on top of shipping containers as they watch Sahara Force India Formula One driver Adrian Sutil of Germany drive past during first practice session ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi... REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON Adrian Sutil sealed his Formula One comeback on Thursday with Force India announcing they had handed the 30-year-old German a second chance as team mate to Britain's Paul Di Resta this season.

The Silverstone-based team said in a long-awaited statement that they had re-signed the driver dropped at the end of 2011 to make way for compatriot Nico Hulkenberg, who has since moved on to Sauber.

The season starts in Australia on March 17.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)