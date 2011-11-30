The car of Williams Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela is pushed to the pits ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit outside Kuala Lumpur April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

LONDON Williams and Force India were among four teams to have no drivers named on an entry list for next year's Formula One world championship published by the governing FIA on Wednesday.

Williams had been expected to name at least well-funded Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado as one of their drivers but the former champions left both spaces blank and to be confirmed at a later date.

Force India, who are expected to confirm Britain's Paul Di Resta and Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, also had no drivers confirmed along with HRT and Toro Rosso.

HRT have already announced Spanish veteran Pedro de la Rosa as one of their drivers, but his name did not appear on the list either.

Lotus, formerly Renault, had only returning 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen listed.

Russian Vitaly Petrov, Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Brazilian Bruno Senna have all been linked to the team's second position.

Red Bull's double champion Sebastian Vettel will have the number one on his car for the second year in a row while Australian team mate Mark Webber will have the number two.

At McLaren, Jenson Button is assigned the number three with Lewis Hamilton, beaten this year for the first time in his career by a team mate over the course of a season, carrying the number four.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)