LONDON Indonesian driver Rio Haryanto and Britain's Jordan King will test with the Manor Marussia Formula One team in Abu Dhabi after next weekend's season-ending race.

The test on Tuesday at the Yas Marina grand prix circuit is being run by Pirelli to evaluate the construction of slick tyres for 2016 as well as a new ultrasoft compound to be introduced next season.

Both Haryanto and King have competed in the GP2 support series this year.

King is the team's official development driver, but has yet to get behind the wheel of a Formula One car, while Haryanto will be taking part in his third F1 test after ones with the same team in 2010 and 2012.

"I’m really looking forward to being back with the team at the Abu Dhabi test," said Haryanto, who took part in his first test at the age of 17 and won three GP2 races this season.

"In many ways it is essentially the same team, although the car is quite different.

"I feel much better prepared for this test, and after a very competitive season in GP2, I can’t wait to show how much I have developed to become a more complete driver," he added.

Manor are the only Formula One team yet to confirm any drivers for 2016. Their drivers this season have been Britain's Will Stevens, American Alexander Rossi and Spaniard Roberto Merhi.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)