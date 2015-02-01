Williams Formula One racing driver Felipe Massa (R) of Brazil and teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland pose next to the new Mercedes FW37 car during its official presentation at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Williams Formula One racing driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland drives the new Mercedes FW37 car during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

The new Williams Formula One car is a step up from the one that took the team to third place overall last year, Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas said on Sunday after the start of pre-season testing.

Bottas completed 73 laps of the Jerez circuit in southern Spain, after an initial delay caused by some parts arriving late, and the Finn said the day had gone well.

"We didn’t have a single issue with the FW37, which is impressive for the first day with a new car," he said.

"The car was consistent, so it’s a really good start to the week and we are pleased that it’s still a step up from the car we had at the end of last season.

"There are a lot of strengths in this car and we’ve made good progress in just one day, so I am very pleased."

Mercedes-powered Williams are targeting wins this season after returning to the top three and finishing ahead of Ferrari in 2014.

Bottas expected the car to improve "massively" over the course of testing and the season, which starts in Australia on March 15.

"The car was already good last year but it feels better already," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)