Thailand is close to securing a Formula One night race around the streets of Bangkok for the 2014 season, local media reported on Thursday.

Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Governor Kanokphand Chulakasem met Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone during the Singapore Grand Prix last week and it was agreed "in principle" that Thailand would host the race, Bangkok Post reported.

"It will be a city race like those in Singapore and Monaco. It will be a night race like the Singapore Grand Prix," Chulakasem was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Fees and other aspects of the deal were yet to be finalised, Kanokphand added.

Tourism and Sports Minister Chumpol Silpa-archa had earlier assured the government would bear 60 percent of the total cost and the rest would come from private companies.

In 2010, more than 100,000 people turned out to watch Mark Webber driving a Red Bull demonstration car along the capital's Rajadamnoen Avenue.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)