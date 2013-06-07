Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Thailand's plans for a Formula One grand prix in 2015 could be scrapped if the sport insists on it being held in Bangkok, the country's tourism and sports minister was quoted as saying on Friday.
"We may have to cancel the proposed grand prix," the Bangkok Post quoted Somsak Phurisisak as saying after protests by locals and environmentalists and legislation against racing in the historic area of the city.
He said the island resort of Phuket could be an alternative, along with the cities of Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima in northeast Thailand.
However, any plans for races there would depend on the approval of the sport's commercial rights holder Bernie Ecclestone, who draws up the calendar.
The Thai authorities have been talking about hosting a floodlit night race around the streets of Bangkok with an agreement in principle for the country's F1 debut reached with Ecclestone last year.
Critics have said the noise and vibrations of a race in Bangkok could damage the city's historic landmarks and Buddhist temples.
Formula One already has grands prix in nearby Malaysia, on a circuit, and a night-time street race in Singapore.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Mark Meadows)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.