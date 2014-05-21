Attempts to reschedule last year's motorsport Race of Champions event in Bangkok have been abandoned after martial law was declared in Thailand on Tuesday.

The event was scheduled for the Rajamangala Stadium last December but was called off due to political upheaval in the Thai capital.

Germany's Formula One world champions Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher, who has been in a coma since Dec. 29 after suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps, had won the event for six years in a row.

"The Race Of Champions has been held all over the world for 25 consecutive years...and we hope to return to the Thai capital city to repeat that success at a future event," organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)